Rupee settles at all-time low of 76.87 vs dollar

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The Indian rupee tanked 43 paise to settle at an all-time low of 76.87 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, amid rising concerns over coronavirus-led economic slowdown. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 76.75, and during the day lost further ground to settle at 76.87, registering a fall of 43 paise over its previous close. 👓 View full article

