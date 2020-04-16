Oil prices recover from sharp losses caused by U.S. stockpile surge Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Oil prices ticked up on Thursday after sharp losses in the previous session, with investors hoping that a big build-up in U.S. inventories may mean producers have little option but to deepen output cuts as the coronavirus pandemic ravages demand. 👓 View full article

