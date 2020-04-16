Bentley extends UK production shutdown by three weeks over coronavirus
Thursday, 16 April 2020 () Luxury carmaker Bentley is extending its plant shutdown by three weeks and will begin gradually reopening from May 11, as coronavirus lockdown measures remain in place in Britain.
President Donald Trump was so angry at a CDC official that three weeks were wasted that could have been spent trying to stop the coronavirus pandemic.
That's according to The New York Times, which released their report on Saturday.
Business Insider reports top officials knew by the end of February...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
CharlesTheConcierge Bentley extends UK production shutdown by three weeks over coronavirus – KFGO News https://t.co/CuGBcWdkIw 13 minutes ago