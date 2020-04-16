Give full refund for cancelled flights: Govt to airlines

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

In a partial relief to air travellers, the government on Thursday directed airlines to refund airfares to passengers who booked tickets during the lockdown for flights cancelled during this period. However, the relief is not for those who booked air tickets on and before March 24 (when lockdown started) for flights that were supposed to operate between March 25 and May 3 (the lockdown duration for now when all schedule passenger flights are cancelled).


