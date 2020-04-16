Local distilleries ramping up production after Ohio, West Virginia counties ban liquor sales to out-of-state residents Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Local distilleries have been working nonstop after several counties in Ohio and West Virginia have banned liquor sales to out-of-state residents according to a report from WPXI. Stores in Hancock, Brooke and Monongalia counties banned liquor sales to people outside of West Virginia starting on April 6 and Ohio’s governor restricted liquor sales in Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana, Jefferson and Belmont counties on April 13 WPXI reports. Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores were ordered closed… 👓 View full article

