Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

What Jeff Bezos said in Amazon’s annual shareholder letter; HHS names Michael Caputo assistant secretary for public affairs. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this @PRWeekUS Breakfast Briefing: -What Jeff Bezos said in Amazon’s annual shareholder letter -U.S. Department of Health and Hum… https://t.co/XxOyqWVOfm 2 hours ago Steve Barrett Start your day informed, with PRWeek - Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning… https://t.co/q02jGV2Yhh 2 hours ago Steve Barrett Start your day informed, with PRWeek - Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning… https://t.co/umYe8U6gFp 1 day ago Ken Hitchner NJ Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning https://t.co/V3RXh2rWnl 1 day ago @PRWeekUS Wednesday morning's top #comms news to know: -Bill Gates slams Trump WHO decision -Bernie Sanders disavows former… https://t.co/EQFsZpU5BG 1 day ago Tech Image Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning https://t.co/Cfx0LnV7mZ 1 day ago Pitch Society Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning https://t.co/phMSE7iwIc 2 days ago Steve Barrett Start your day informed, with PRWeek - Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning… https://t.co/kkXqyVQs64 2 days ago