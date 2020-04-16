Global  

Oil prices rise after sharp losses caused by U.S. stockpile surge

Reuters Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Oil prices rose on Thursday after sharp losses in the previous session, with investors hoping that a big build-up in U.S. inventories may mean producers have little option but to deepen output cuts as the coronavirus pandemic ravages demand.
