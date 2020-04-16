U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Decrease But Remain At Elevated Levels

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits decreased in the week ended April 11th but remain at a significantly elevated level. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims dropped to 5.245 million, a decrease of 1.370 million from the previous week's revised level of 6.615 million.


