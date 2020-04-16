Global  

A top Trump economic adviser said 'it couldn't be easier' for his wife to get a bank loan from the troubled small business loan program

Business Insider Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
A top Trump economic adviser said 'it couldn't be easier' for his wife to get a bank loan from the troubled small business loan program· Kudlow said "it couldn't be easier" for his wife to get a small business loan under the troubled Paycheck Protection Program, ABC News first reported.
· The ambitious coronavirus relief program had a rocky rollout earlier this month as many small business owners reported difficulty filing for loans.
· "She went to a local,...
Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published
News video: Small businesses struggle as government’s paycheck protection loan program goes on hold

Small businesses struggle as government’s paycheck protection loan program goes on hold 01:56

 It took only 13 days for the $350 billion coronavirus rescue program for small businesses to run out of money.

Joint Corp. receives PPP loan, draws on credit line to shore up finances

The Joint Corp., a Scottsdale-based operator and franchisor of chiropractic clinics nationwide, said Wednesday it received a $2.7 million loan through JPMorgan...
bizjournals

Silicon Valley startups may get to tap into the $350 billion coronavirus small-business loan program after all, thanks to late rule changes by regulators

Silicon Valley startups may get to tap into the $350 billion coronavirus small-business loan program after all, thanks to late rule changes by regulators· Some startups may get loans from the $350 billion Small Business Administration program created by the new stimulus package.  · Late last week and over the...
Business Insider Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.com

