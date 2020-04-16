Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Oil prices mixed after OPEC lowers oil demand forecast due to coronavirus

Oil prices mixed after OPEC lowers oil demand forecast due to coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Oil prices were mixed with Brent down and U.S. crude higher after OPEC lowered its global oil demand forecast due to the "historic shock" delivered by the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Says Actual Cut Of Oil Output Will Be Double The Amount Currently Agreed On

Trump Says Actual Cut Of Oil Output Will Be Double The Amount Currently Agreed On 00:32

 The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other countries, said they agreed to reduce output by 9.7 million bpd. President Donald Trump said the OPEC+ group of oil producers might cut output by 20 million barrels per day (bpd). According to Reuters, they are cutting production...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WALLSTREETREV

Wallstreet Review Oil prices mixed after OPEC lowers oil demand forecast due to coronavirus - https://t.co/mgaagDqnqj 17 minutes ago

OstoulSB

OSTOUL Securities Oil prices mixed after OPEC lowers oil demand forecast due to coronavirus https://t.co/PgUHmnXeFh https://t.co/dZIy8NqAyr 18 minutes ago

FinanzLinksWELT

FinanzLinksECONOMY Oil prices mixed after OPEC lowers oil demand forecast due to coronavirus https://t.co/7ORW62v5aq REUTERS 21 minutes ago

PopescuCo

🇪🇺 🇲🇨🇨🇭Dan Popescu 🇫🇷🇮🇹🇷🇴 Oil prices mixed after OPEC lowers oil demand forecast due to coronavirus https://t.co/DkvZPfVV6f via @Reuters https://t.co/mHPqXTzPWo 26 minutes ago

straitsfinancia

Straits Financial Oil ends on mixed note as drop in demand offsets support from historic OPEC+ deal to cut output https://t.co/7Szp4TajF6 #Energy #Oil 2 days ago

Kalingatv

Kalinga TV Oil Prices Settle Mixed After OPEC And Its Allies Historic Deal On Oil Output Cuts #Kalingatv #oilprice https://t.co/5Q62wAQ9CA 2 days ago

BiIndia

Business Insider India🇮🇳 #OilPrices settle mixed after OPEC+ historic output cuts https://t.co/pu9KgK8dAH https://t.co/Do1Dewitzf 3 days ago

Sudheerpalsingh

Sudheer Pal Singh ETEnergyworld | Oil prices settle mixed after OPEC+ historic output cuts https://t.co/kP0uzUfvpA 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.