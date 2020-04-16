Fifth Third, U.S. Bank, other banks’ sites go down because of stimulus check traffic

Elizabeth Garrett @FifthThird I applied as soon as I was able and still nothing. While other banks are funding already. I have been w… https://t.co/F8RuX22YK0 5 hours ago

Business Journals The outages have frustrated customers trying to access accounts, but bankers say the problems are temporary. https://t.co/Q561MX4zmi 17 hours ago

Alex Bender RT @BusinessCourier: The outages have frustrated customers trying to access accounts, but bankers say the problems are temporary. https://t… 20 hours ago

Ed RT @HOTHUMMUS: Fifth Third, U.S. Bank, other banks’ sites go down due to stimulus check traffic https://t.co/GxEQlEdhUt via @BusinessCourier 21 hours ago

Lindsay zupan @FifthThird @realDonaldTrump @SpeakerPelosi I hope this info reaches potential fifth third customers, because if th… https://t.co/xOXR0AxFOB 22 hours ago

Steve Watkins So many people are checking on their federal stimulus checks that numerous banks' online and mobile access has temp… https://t.co/taKeS4eNqa 22 hours ago

Shaun Waddy Phillips RT @Chrisko6379: @SocialPowerOne1 FifthThird Bank has screwed this up, not at all related to SBA. As of last week Thursday, Fifth Third Ban… 22 hours ago