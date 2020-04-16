Global  

Fifth Third, U.S. Bank, other banks' sites go down because of stimulus check traffic

Fifth Third, U.S. Bank, other banks' sites go down because of stimulus check traffic

bizjournals Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Customers’ online and mobile access to their accounts was unavailable at times Wednesday morning at Fifth Third Bank, U.S. Bank and other large banks as customers looked to see if they’ve received federal stimulus checks yet.
