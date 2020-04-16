GoDaddy pledges not to lay off workers as it helps small businesses

Global  

Scottsdale-based GoDaddy Inc. has publicly pledged not to lay off employees for at least 90 days as part of its new campaign to help small businesses keep working during the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic. The web domain provider said that more than 30 brands have joined its Open We Stand movement, centered on a website where each corporate member contributes resources, tools, insights and inspiration to help small business owners adapt to current conditions and stay open even when their…
