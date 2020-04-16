Man accused of causing delay in delivery of health equipment

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

ATLANTA (AP) — A former vice president of a medical device packaging company is accused of causing a delay in the delivery to health care providers of personal protective equipment, which is in short supply during the coronavirus outbreak.



Christopher Dobbins, 40, went into his former employer's package shipping system and deleted shipping information at the company in the Atlanta suburbs, according to court records.



Court records show Dobbins was released on bond following a hearing Thursday. He did not immediately respond to a voicemail message seeking comment and online court records did not list an attorney for him.



Dobbins, who lives in the north Atlanta suburb of Duluth, “allegedly disrupted the delivery of personal protective equipment in the middle of a global pandemic,” U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said in a news release.



Pak added: “The Department of Justice is dedicated to moving quickly on cases like this to bring criminal opportunists to justice and protect the public during these challenging times.”



Special Agent Chris Hacker, who leads the FBI's Atlanta field office, said in the statement that the medical packaging company, Stradis Healthcare of Peachtree Corners, promptly reported the problem, and agents responded quickly.



According to an FBI agent's sworn statement filed in court, the company — which packages and distributes protective equipment including masks, gloves and gowns — reported on April 7 that it had experience an “intrusion into its computer network” and that the intruder had “deleted records causing disruption to its operations.”



The intrusion was detected March 29 while the company was trying to print shipping labels to send equipment to customers, the FBI agent's statement says.



Dobbins, who was hired as...


