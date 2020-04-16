Gov. Parson extends stay-at-home order, outlines plan for economic recovery

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Gov. Mike Parson announced Missouri's stay-at-home order will be extended until May 3 during his daily coronavirus briefing Thursday afternoon. "The numbers were projected to be worse in Missouri had we not taken fast and decisive action to implement social distancing," Parson said. He said his administration is also working on a plan to reopen the state's economy. "We have to be looking at two fronts, COVID-19 and the economy," Parson said. "We gotta make sure we got to get all the care we can… 👓 View full article

