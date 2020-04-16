First Florida Beach Reopening After Coronavirus Shutdown

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Jacksonville parks and beaches in Duval County reopen Friday for "essential activities" include walking, biking and swimming, as long as they're done within social distancing guidelines. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published 1 day ago South Florida Animal Shelter Empty For First Time Ever 00:32 A South Florida animal shelter is celebrating an amazing milestone. It’s the first time in history that the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control kennel is completely empty.