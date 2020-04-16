Global  

First Florida Beach Reopening After Coronavirus Shutdown

NPR Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Jacksonville parks and beaches in Duval County reopen Friday for "essential activities" include walking, biking and swimming, as long as they're done within social distancing guidelines.
