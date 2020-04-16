JCPenney, Neiman Marcus both skipped debt payments this week amid talks of bankruptcy

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Retailers J.C. Penney Co. Inc. and Neiman Marcus Group both skipped debt payments this week, amid the COVID-19 pandemic along with talk of the possibility for bankruptcy for both of the chains, according to multiple reports. Dallas-based Neiman Marcus skipped a debt payment due this week at a time when the luxury department store chain temporarily closed its stores, Reuters and the Wall Street Journal reported. Neiman Marcus's decision to skip the payment has put it in default on the obligation,…


