JCPenney, Neiman Marcus both skipped debt payments this week amid talks of bankruptcy

bizjournals Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Retailers J.C. Penney Co. Inc. and Neiman Marcus Group both skipped debt payments this week, amid the COVID-19 pandemic along with talk of the possibility for bankruptcy for both of the chains, according to multiple reports. Dallas-based Neiman Marcus skipped a debt payment due this week at a time when the luxury department store chain temporarily closed its stores, Reuters and the Wall Street Journal reported. Neiman Marcus's decision to skip the payment has put it in default on the obligation,…
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Stimulus Checks to Begin Rolling out to Americans Next Week

Stimulus Checks to Begin Rolling out to Americans Next Week 00:57

 According to Lisa Greene-Lewis, a certified public accountant at TurboTax, the initial wave of stimulus payments is set to begin the week of April 13.

