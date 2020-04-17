Covered California sign-ups triple; Medi-Cal prepares for surge
Friday, 17 April 2020 () A record number of Californians are seeking new health care benefits through Covered California, the state’s marketplace for individual insurance plans via the Affordable Care Act. The agency announced Tuesday that it saw 58,400 new people enroll for health care coverage in the span of three weeks. Covered California opened up an emergency special enrollment period in response to the coronavirus on March 20. The window to sign up for new coverage will be open until June 30. The number of new…