Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Carnival CEO defends company's safety record as cruise industry remains grounded

Carnival CEO defends company's safety record as cruise industry remains grounded

Reuters Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Carnival Corp Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald defended the company’s safety record on Thursday, telling reporters in a media call that Carnival followed protocols from international authorities while handling high-profile coronavirus outbreaks aboard two of its ships.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Carnival CEO Says Company Can Last 2020 With No New Revenue

Carnival CEO Says Company Can Last 2020 With No New Revenue 00:16

 The CEO of Carnival Corporation says the company has enough money to make it through the rest of 2020 without bringing in any new revenue. The cruise industry has been shut down due to the pandemic and the company's stock prices have declined 75 percent since the beginning of the year.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.