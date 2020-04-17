Global  

Alert: China says its economy contracted 6.8% in the 1st quarter in its worst slump since at least the 1970s as coronavirus hit

Friday, 17 April 2020
BEIJING (AP) — China says its economy contracted 6.8% in the 1st quarter in its worst slump since at least the 1970s as coronavirus hit.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: China to release GDP figures as small businesses hurt most

China to release GDP figures as small businesses hurt most 02:36

 World’s second-largest economy has slowed to a standstill because of the coronavirus outbreak, and small businesses are among the worst affected.

