SenSen Networks wins $2.5 million parking system contract with the City of Las Vegas

Proactive Investors Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
SenSen Networks Ltd (ASX:SNS) has won a $2.5 million contract with the City of Las Vegas for the furnishing, installation and support of a complete Licence Plate Recognition System for the city's Parking Services Division.

SenSen's proprietary AI and video analytics software won the competitive tender process, showcasing Gemineye, a smartphone-based AI solution, and SenFORCE, a fully automated and mobile by-law enforcement solution.*"Reducing congestion"*

SenSen chief executive officer Dr Subhash Challa said the company was extremely proud to be working with the City of Las Vegas.

He said: "Las Vegas is a flagship US city and SenSen is excited to be providing its world-leading AI and video analytics expertise in improving the amenity of the city's citizens by helping reduce traffic congestion and efficiently manage its parking.

"Shareholders should also note the multi-year Software as a Service (SaaS) nature of this contract revenue.

"SenSen expects its operations will continue to grow in the US as more cities seek Smart City intelligent transportation solutions."

The contract initially covers the city's purchase of two SenFORCE mobile parking enforcement units and 80 Gemineye Mobile units for use in city enforcement vehicles, for city officers patrolling streets and car parks on enforcement vehicles, Segways and Go4 scooters.

This is the largest commercial implementation of Gemineye by a single SenSen customer since the product's launch a year ago.
