Corazon Mining secures key final piece of Canadian battery metals project area

Friday, 17 April 2020

Corazon Mining Ltd (ASX:CZN) has exercised an option to acquire 100 per cent of the Lynn Lake Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Sulphide Project area in Canada after completing all earn-in requirements.



The company has consolidated the entire mining centre in Manitoba with the option covering all of the Dunlop project area being the crucial final piece of the puzzle.



This area includes the high-grade historical EL Mine and the very prospective Fraser Lake Complex (FLC), where drilling is underway.*Title being transferred*



Ownership title is now being transferred to Corazon and this follows the previous acquisition of 100% of the Victory Nickel-Copper Project at Lynn Lake.



It is the first time Lynn Lake has been under the control of one company since mine closure in 1976.



The change of ownership also triggers a payment of 4.5 million Corazon shares to the original vendors of the Australian and Canadian holding companies.



