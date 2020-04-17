Global  

Two private groups considering bid for Virgin Australia - AFR

Reuters India Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Two private groups are considering making approaches for Australia's second-biggest airline Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd, The Australian Financial Review reported, citing sources.
