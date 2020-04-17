MSN Australia Two private groups considering bid for Virgin Australia - report https://t.co/SqiW5kLQ0x 41 minutes ago

🤖📰 Nuusie Business Two private groups are considering making approaches for Australia's second-biggest airline Virgin Australia Holdin… https://t.co/BhuawMzgP2 2 hours ago

Tom Korocz RT @e_russell: Two private groups considering bid for Virgin Australia, via ⁦@Jamie_Freed⁩ https://t.co/wzwIpGz7Ha 2 hours ago

Edward Russell Two private groups considering bid for Virgin Australia, via ⁦@Jamie_Freed⁩ https://t.co/wzwIpGz7Ha 2 hours ago

High Leverage Forex UPDATE 1-Two private groups considering bid for Virgin Australia – AFR https://t.co/qTFzW8I3r2 2 hours ago

Stuart Bridges RT @STcom: Two private groups considering bid for Virgin Australia, partly owned by SIA: Report https://t.co/iP0D39PpJd 3 hours ago

OpenPOEMSAcctOnline RT @stbusinessdesk: Two private groups considering bid for Virgin Australia, partly owned by SIA: Report https://t.co/GgLcfxMc1t 3 hours ago