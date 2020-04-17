Oil mixed as shrinking China economy overshadows Trump plan to ease U.S. coronavirus lockdown

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Oil prices were mixed on Friday after the weakest Chinese economic data in decades showed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, offsetting some earlier gains on optimism for President Donald Trump's early plans to revive the U.S. economy. 👓 View full article



