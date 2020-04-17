Global  

Oil mixed as shrinking China economy overshadows Trump plan to ease U.S. coronavirus lockdown

Reuters Friday, 17 April 2020
Oil prices were mixed on Friday after the weakest Chinese economic data in decades showed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, offsetting some earlier gains on optimism for President Donald Trump's early plans to revive the U.S. economy.
 Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered all New Yorkers to wear face masks or coverings in public. Meanwhile, the president is expected to release his plan to reopen the economy. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

