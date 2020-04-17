Oil mixed as shrinking China economy overshadows Trump plan to ease U.S. coronavirus lockdown
Friday, 17 April 2020 () Oil prices were mixed on Friday after the weakest Chinese economic data in decades showed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, offsetting some earlier gains on optimism for President Donald Trump's early plans to revive the U.S. economy.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered all New Yorkers to wear face masks or coverings in public. Meanwhile, the president is expected to release his plan to reopen the economy. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Controversy Daily Oil mixed as shrinking China economy overshadows Trump plan to ease U.S. coronavirus lockdown
https://t.co/abZ9jHajSM 24 minutes ago
douhi sofiane RT @ReutersBiz: Oil prices were mixed after the weakest Chinese economic data in decades showed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, off… 1 hour ago
Andreas Hadjoudes Oil mixed as shrinking China economy overshadows Trump plan to ease US coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/uIW8BwOE8L https://t.co/1lkp4xaX2A 2 hours ago
I'm an Oil Bot RT @TradeFloorAudio: Oil mixed as shrinking China economy overshadows Trump plan to ease US coronavirus lockdown ... RTRS
Brent was up by… 2 hours ago
Trading Floor Audio Oil mixed as shrinking China economy overshadows Trump plan to ease US coronavirus lockdown ... RTRS
Brent was up… https://t.co/EhpwCybDba 2 hours ago
Reuters Business Oil prices were mixed after the weakest Chinese economic data in decades showed the impact of the coronavirus pande… https://t.co/0KlrgEcQLY 3 hours ago