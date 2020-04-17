RBI cuts reverse repo rate by 25 bps to 3.75%: Key points

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das addressed the media amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Under liquidity adjustment facility (LAF), reverse repo rate (rate at which RBI borrows funds from banks) reduced by 25 basis points to 3.75%; repo rate unchanged (4.40%) as the decision is taken by the Monetary Policy Committee, Das announced. 👓 View full article



