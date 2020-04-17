Global  

RBI cuts reverse repo rate by 25 bps to 3.75%: Key points

IndiaTimes Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das addressed the media amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Under liquidity adjustment facility (LAF), reverse repo rate (rate at which RBI borrows funds from banks) reduced by 25 basis points to 3.75%; repo rate unchanged (4.40%) as the decision is taken by the Monetary Policy Committee, Das announced.
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: RBI cuts reverse repo rate by 25 points to boost liquidity, Rs.50,000-crore push for lenders

RBI cuts reverse repo rate by 25 points to boost liquidity, Rs.50,000-crore push for lenders 01:14

 RESERVE BANK OF INDIA GOVERNOR SHAKTIKANTA DAS TODAY BROUGHT IN A SLEW OF MEASURES TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY, FACILITATE BANK CREDIT, ENABLE NORMAL FUNCTIONING OF THE MARKETS, AND EASE FINANCIAL STRESS TO AN ECONOMY STRUGGLING AGAINST THE DEADLY CORONAVIRUS. AMONG THE EMERGENCY MEASURES TODAY, RBI CUT THE...

