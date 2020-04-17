Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Europe car sales tank 55% in March on coronavirus lockdowns

Europe car sales tank 55% in March on coronavirus lockdowns

SeattlePI.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
MILAN (AP) — European car sales tanked last month amid strict lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus that shut down dealerships for at least half of March and dried up consumer spending.

The European carmaker’s association, ACEA, said Friday that new car registrations ‘’recorded a dramatic drop’’ of 55% to 567,308 units.

The drop is worse even than during the 2008-9 global financial crisis, which triggered a six-year slump in car purchases. The steepest losses during that financial crisis occurred in January 2009, when sales fell 27%.

During the coronavirus emergency, European consumers are facing economic uncertainty due to the public health crisis that has triggered a dramatic decrease in national wealth, industrial production and commerce deemed non-essential. All that is having a knock-on effect on employment and salaries, even with short-term unemployment schemes being activated in most countries.

Auto industry production shutdowns have affected 1.1 million jobs and reduced production by at least 1.2 million vehicles through the end of last month, according to ACEA statistics. Auto industry revenues account for 7% of EU GDP.

Italy, the first country to be hit by the virus in Europe, suffered the worst drop at 85%, with just 28,326 new cars registered in March. Demand collapsed also in France, by 72%, and Spain, by 69%. Germany, which avoided tough restrictions longer, recorded a less extreme drop, at 38%.

Over the first quarter as a whole, passenger car registrations were down by one quarter.

Mass-market carmakers took the biggest hits: Fiat Chrysler sales dropped by 77% while PSA group dropped 68% and Renault by 64%. Germany’s Volkswagen resisted somewhat better, with a 46% hit, which nonetheless saw its market share grow by nearly 5% to 29%.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTXL - Published
News video: 8.7% Drop in Retail Sales 'Probably' Worst Seen Since Great Depression, Professor Says

8.7% Drop in Retail Sales 'Probably' Worst Seen Since Great Depression, Professor Says 02:03

 At malls and shopping centers across the country, store after store is closed and parking lots are empty because of the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.