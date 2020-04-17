Global  

Southern Gold substantial shareholder Ilwella increases stake to 12.26%

Proactive Investors Friday, 17 April 2020
Southern Gold Limited’s (ASX:SAU) substantial shareholder Ilwella Pty Ltd has increased its stake in the company to 12.26% following its participation in the company’s private placement and pro-rata rights issue. Ilwella represents the private interests of the Flannery Family Office and now holds about 13.5 million Southern Gold shares. New South Korean gold discovery Earlier this week, Southern Gold confirmed two new South Korean gold discovery areas, Geum-Mar and Daeam Valley, in outcrop and float sample assays from recent reconnaissance field programs. A peak of 3.05 g/t gold from a group of nine highly anomalous samples from the Jinan Basin confirmed the Geum-Mar discovery area and a peak of 3.49 g/t gold from a group of 20 samples in the Neungju Basin confirmed the Daeam Valley discovery area. Investors have responded positively with shares rising more than 27% over the past week, last trading at 14 cents.
