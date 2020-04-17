Cathay Pacific to close US cabin crew bases, laying off 286 staff

SYDNEY: Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will close its three cabin crew bases in the United States, the airline said on Friday, laying off 286 staff as the coronavirus pandemic has virtually halted global travel.

