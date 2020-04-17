Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Cathay Pacific to close US cabin crew bases, laying off 286 staff

Cathay Pacific to close US cabin crew bases, laying off 286 staff

Bangkok Post Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
SYDNEY: Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will close its three cabin crew bases in the United States, the airline said on Friday, laying off 286 staff as the coronavirus pandemic has virtually halted global travel.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

newscenterPHL1

Newscenter PHL RT @ABSCBNNews: Cathay Pacific to close US cabin crew bases, laying off 286 staff https://t.co/4FsjkZ4pd6 15 seconds ago

jbtalkingheads

Joe RT @Fxhedgers: [RTRS] 16 APR - CATHAY PACIFIC SAYS WILL CLOSE U.S. CABIN CREW BASES DUE TO PANDEMIC, AFFECTS 286 STAFF IN THREE CITIES 25 minutes ago

KelawarMY

BatmanMY RT @gst183: Cathay Pacific to lay off almost 300 cabin crew and close US bases https://t.co/8tLxZtWEGi @NonVitalTooth @arifsetia2013d @GEan… 25 minutes ago

DebraDuGemini59

Debra Duke RT @wolfjon4: Cathay Pacific to lay off 286 staff members https://t.co/DV87bvIT0m 31 minutes ago

d_chungster

Daryl Chung Cathay Pacific to lay off almost 300 cabin crew and close US bases https://t.co/A8S09Ic0xx 41 minutes ago

GEanalyst

Morgan Stanly RT @GEanalyst: Cathay Pacific to lay off almost 300 cabin crew and close US bases https://t.co/09ut6suG4l via @scmpnews 41 minutes ago

wolfjon4

J. W. Cathay Pacific to lay off 286 staff members https://t.co/DV87bvIT0m 43 minutes ago

GEanalyst

Morgan Stanly Cathay Pacific to lay off almost 300 cabin crew and close US bases https://t.co/09ut6suG4l via @scmpnews 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.