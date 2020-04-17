India Cuts Reverse Repo Rate By 25 Bps

नीतीश ओझा RT @anshuman1tiwari: RBI cuts reverse repo rate from 4% to 3.75% to keep liquidity in the system. On this rate commercial banks park their… 9 minutes ago

Uday Santra RBI cuts reverse repo rate by 25 bps to 3.75%: Key points https://t.co/owFUUQ4v05 via @timesofindia 13 minutes ago

GoNewsIndia The #TopNews of The Hour- RBI cuts reverse repo rate by 25 bps; India COVID-19 cases mount to 13,387, death toll 43… https://t.co/Xyg24ICyhA 14 minutes ago

Shaik.Sameer RT @thewire_in: Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said the central bank will ensure adequate liquidity in the system… 16 minutes ago

Syed Salman RT @timesofindia: RBI to ensure adequate liquidity in system; cuts reverse repo rate by 25 bps With regard to other measures, Das said RB… 21 minutes ago

Resurgent India Limited ✅The central bank today took several steps to improve liquidity for NBFCs as they were finding hard to raise funds… https://t.co/20CokEd0zi 26 minutes ago