India Cuts Reverse Repo Rate By 25 Bps

RTTNews Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
India's central bank reduced its reverse repo rate, while maintaining the policy rate and ramped up liquidity measures amid the nation undergoing strict lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Daily growth in positive coronavirus cases shows declining trend | Oneindia News

Daily growth in positive coronavirus cases shows declining trend | Oneindia News 03:45

 RBI reduces reverse repo rate by 25 bps to encourage banks to lend; India ramps up COVID-19 testing ahead os a conditional easing of lockdown; AIIMS resident doctors seek protection from targeted attacks; Plasma therapy trials to begin at Delhi hospitals; UP begins pool testing for COVID-19 and more...

