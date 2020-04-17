Global  

Oil mixed as China economy gloom overshadows plans to ease U.S. coronavirus lockdown

Reuters Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Oil prices were mixed on Friday after the weakest Chinese economic data in decades showed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, offsetting some earlier gains on optimism for President Donald Trump's early plans to revive the U.S. economy.
