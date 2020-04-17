Global  

Cathay Pacific to lay off overseas cabin crew, furlough pilots

Reuters Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will lay off 286 cabin crew based in the United States and furlough 201 pilots based in Australia and Britain, it said on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic has virtually halted global travel.
