Oil mixed as Chinese economy overshadows Trump plan to ease lockdown Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Oil prices were mixed on Friday as news of President Donald Trump's plans to ease the U.S. coronavirus lockdown to get the American economy moving again were quickly overshadowed by China's worst quarterly economic contraction on record. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 4 days ago Trump: I will decide on easing coronavirus guidelines 00:48 US president Donald Trump has asserted he is the ultimate decision-maker for determining how and when to relax the nation’s social distancing guidelines as he grows anxious to reopen the coronavirus-stricken country as soon as possible. Governors and local leaders, who have instituted mandatory... You Might Like

Tweets about this