Oil mixed as Chinese economy overshadows Trump plan to ease lockdown

Reuters Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Oil prices were mixed on Friday as news of President Donald Trump's plans to ease the U.S. coronavirus lockdown to get the American economy moving again were quickly overshadowed by China's worst quarterly economic contraction on record.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump: I will decide on easing coronavirus guidelines

Trump: I will decide on easing coronavirus guidelines 00:48

 US president Donald Trump has asserted he is the ultimate decision-maker for determining how and when to relax the nation’s social distancing guidelines as he grows anxious to reopen the coronavirus-stricken country as soon as possible. Governors and local leaders, who have instituted mandatory...

