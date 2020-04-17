American Airlines asks government to suspend or delay service to several cities

Global  

A condition of financial aid the U.S. government offered the commercial aviation industry requires airlines to maintain flying to all U.S. points they service through Sept. 30. There are some exceptions to the U.S. Department of Transportation guidance. For example, if a carrier flies to more than one airport in an area that has multiple, like New York City or Los Angeles, it can consolidate operations into a single airport. Some airlines, including American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL), are…
