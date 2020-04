India Cuts Reverse Repo Rate Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

India's central bank reduced its reverse repo rate, while retaining the key policy rate and ramped up liquidity measures as economic activity came to a standstill amid nation undergoing a strict lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. The Reserve Bank of India lowered its reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent from 4.00 percent, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.