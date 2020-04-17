The National Crowdfunding and Fintech Association of Canada (NCFA) has written an open letter to pri...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Pay2Z Canada's fintechs call on govt to work with them on distributing Covid-19 loans https://t.co/Agyt9cvhpR 4 hours ago Elizabeth Koumpan Canada's fintechs call on govt to work with them on distributing Covid-19 loans https://t.co/lIxgbd48PI via @Finextra 4 hours ago Andrea Toucinho Canada's fintechs call on govt to work with them on distributing Covid-19 loans https://t.co/xPZP21oHwo via @Finextra 4 hours ago Paris Fintech Forum RT @Finextra https://t.co/ObdOvrrsHf Canada's fintechs call on govt to work with them on distributing Covid-19 l...#fintech 5 hours ago Anand Nene Canada's fintechs call on govt to work with them on distributing Covid-19 loans #Fintech #Canada #Covid-19 https://t.co/ClgI4JlIkh 5 hours ago Finextra Canada's fintechs call on govt to work with them on distributing Covid-19 l... https://t.co/15PCV66ue6 #fintech 5 hours ago