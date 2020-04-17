Global  

Coronavirus developments: Parson adds to order | Trump's plan | WyCo cases

bizjournals Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Here are the stats as of Thursday afternoon in Missouri: Statewide: 5,111 cases (152 deaths) Kansas City: 386 (11 deaths) Jackson County: 260 (eight deaths) Clay County: 52 (one death) Cass County: 47 (four deaths) Platte County: 27 (no deaths) Here are the stats as of Thursday afternoon in Kansas, which no longer breaks out deaths by county: Statewide: 1,588 cases (80 deaths) Wyandotte County: 379 Johnson County: 343 Leavenworth County: 114 Click here to see a map of the disease’s spread…
