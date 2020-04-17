April 17, 2020 Legal notices Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME STATUTE TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Statute”, Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, will register with the Division of Corporations, Department of State, State of Florida, upon receipt of proof of the publication of this notice, the fictitious name, to-wit: AdventHealth Lab under which the below named party/parties will engage in business at 3293 Greenwald Way North Kissimmee, FL 34741 That… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Allan Aguero RT @Senate_KE: Sen E. Wambua: I rise to make a statement on an issue of National concern, namely; the implementation of the Restriction of… 3 hours ago Senate of Kenya Sen E. Wambua: I rise to make a statement on an issue of National concern, namely; the implementation of the Restri… https://t.co/P15gV8hbir 3 hours ago Akach Jim A cursory look at all Legal Notices from March and April 2020 reveals no power donated to the Government to quarant… https://t.co/v1LX93TOSN 9 hours ago SFBJ Newsroom Legal and Public Notices - April 17, 2020 https://t.co/TVpLsBgHfO 17 hours ago Verdant Square Network TN Legal and public notices for the week of April 20, 2020 https://t.co/sR8qpO6n70 22 hours ago OrlandoBizJournal Legal Notices starting April 17, 2020 https://t.co/XeQoM10Pf3 1 day ago SFBJ Newsroom Legal and Public Notices - April 17, 2020 https://t.co/DTWl3HIIvK 2 days ago SFBJ Newsroom Legal and Public Notices - April 17, 2020 https://t.co/3KgGALVZ5m 3 days ago