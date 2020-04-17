Global  

U.S. airlines sitting on $10 billion in travel vouchers, lawmakers say

Reuters Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
U.S. airlines are estimated to be sitting on more than $10 billion in travel vouchers that should have been cash refunds from canceled flights, a group of senators released on Friday.
