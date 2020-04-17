NA Proactive news snapshot: ImmunoPrecise Antibodies, Marrone Bio Innovations, Empower Clinics …

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (CVE:IPA) (OTCQB IPATF) on Friday provided an update on its research activities for the coronavirus (COVID-19), outlining its workflow for experimental vaccines and therapeutics for the research community. In a statement, the company said its multi-targeting approach combines various SARS-CoV-2 spike protein forms with its diverse technologies. The SARS-CoV-2 virus causes COVID19, which is the disease. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII), a producer of biological products for crop protection and plant health, has received a $1.7 million small business loan under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) contained within the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The PPP allows US businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 500 employees to secure loans of up to $10 million, incentivizing them not to reduce their workforces during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (OTCMKTS:EPWCF) said Friday that it closed a non-brokered private placement to raise $653,000 to boost working capital and support the company's plan to go live with physician-based immune-boosting telemedicine services. In a statement, the Vancouver-based firm said it offered nearly 16,325,000 units at a price of $0.04 per unit to raise the funds. Each unit consists of a share and one warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of two years following the closing. Bay Talent Group Inc (CVE:HIRE) is rebranding as HIRE Technologies to better reflect its technology focus in the staffing sector, the company said Friday. The Toronto-based company will be known as HIRE effective from April 21, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. CEO Simon Dealy said the firm was "excited" about its new name as it resonates strongly with its corporate vision. Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR), the largest producer of uranium in the US, is leading the charge to warn the government about security threats to the nation's supply chain and is primed to scale up domestic production, according to an editorial earlier this week from NetworkNewsWire (NNW). The article, titled "America's Supply Chains in Jeopardy", argues that if the US fails to take action to support a domestic uranium sector, then 20% of the country's electricity and 55% of its carbon-free electricity could "become hostage to malign foreign sources." Energy Fuels, for its part, has produced more than one-third of all US uranium over the past 15 years. Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) said the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the company's proposal to issue 303,394 common shares at a deemed value of 18 cents per share to settle outstanding debt for $54,61 with three creditors. The company added that it issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.


