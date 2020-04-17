Land O' Lakes removes Native American woman image from packaging

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Land O'Lakes has updated its packaging to no longer include an image of a Native American Indian woman on its signature products. The "butter maiden," as the image was called, has been on packages of Land O'Lakes butter and other products since 1928, CBS News reports. The image has been modified over the years; in the mid-1950s Ojibwe artist Patrick DesJarlait — who created the iconic Hamm's Beer bear — updated the image, called Mia. Land O'Lakes, headed by Beth E. Ford, announced the change… 👓 View full article

