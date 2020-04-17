Global  

Central Florida unemployment in March up over 1% from last year

bizjournals Friday, 17 April 2020
Metro Orlando's unemployment rate rose to 4.2% for March 2020, up from 3.1% for the same month last year due to the impact of the coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The rate came in below the U.S. unemployment rate of 4.5% and the Florida rate of 4.3% for March. Here's the breakdown for Central Florida's counties: Orange County: 4% Seminole County 4% Lake County: 4.5% Osceola County: 4.5% Sumter County 6.3% There were 58,933 unemployed residents for…
