Five Things for Friday, including restaurants' recovery and hurting hospitals

bizjournals Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Good morning. Today is Friday. Enough said. Here are today's Five Things. We miss our Portland restaurants, and we worry about how they will come through the crisis of COVID-19. "At stake are more than 159,000 Oregon jobs in food service and bars that accounted for more than $3.5 billion in wages in 2019," Jonathan Bach writes in this week's PBJ cover story, which attempts to assess the future of one of the state's iconic industries. $349 billion went fast. Funding for the Paycheck Protection…
