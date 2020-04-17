Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Netflix is now worth more than Exxon as the coronavirus lockdown sends shares soaring (NFLX, XOM)

Netflix is now worth more than Exxon as the coronavirus lockdown sends shares soaring (NFLX, XOM)

Business Insider Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Netflix is now worth more than Exxon as the coronavirus lockdown sends shares soaring (NFLX, XOM)**

· *Netflix's market value surpassed oil-giant Exxon Mobil this week. *
· *At Thursday's close, Netflix's market value was about $183 billion, and Exxon Mobil's was about $175 billion. *
· *Netflix has benefited as the coronavirus pandemic has kept many consumers in their homes. Exxon has been weighed down by the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LumpySkull

Lumpy_Skull RT @DSartworks418: This is grimly amusing. https://t.co/R9xo9atLFj 10 minutes ago

jus_keremyke

Keremyke @obyezeks We have to purge corruption, stop misuse of resources and by all means diversify the economy. Nigeria is… https://t.co/5sA0w3N6Ck 14 minutes ago

ismaeltahir

Ismail Tahir RT @MattGarrahan: Not every company is hurting in the pandemic. Netflix is now worth more than Exxon and Cisco https://t.co/5kxzX9rq2d http… 17 minutes ago

1stSvelteCelt

Slàinte ☘️ Netflix Now Worth More Than Disney https://t.co/oIBFQ8MDKj via @theonion 47 minutes ago

DSartworks418

☣ KHAOS ANIMA ~ Goddess of the Void ☣ This is grimly amusing. https://t.co/R9xo9atLFj 1 hour ago

vdmeersven

Sven van der Meer RT @beyondcontent: The year is 2020. Bitcoin is worth more than oil, Netflix is worth more than Disney, and you can sell a broken Nintendo… 1 hour ago

beyondcontent

Andrew McGarry The year is 2020. Bitcoin is worth more than oil, Netflix is worth more than Disney, and you can sell a broken Nint… https://t.co/CKW84FsJJq 1 hour ago

jus_keremyke

Keremyke Crude oil is currently trending below a dollar. The Nigerian government has got to act, purge corruption, stop mism… https://t.co/AoxvjXN8e0 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.