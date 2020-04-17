NASA sets date for first crewed SpaceX launch

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

SpaceX will return human spaceflight to the region before the end of May. The Hawthorne, California-based rocket company will launch astronauts to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral on May 27, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced on April 17, confirming previous claims by SpaceX that it would launch in May. It will mark the first time humans have been launched from the U.S. since 2011. This will be a milestone for U.S. space exploration and the local space industry. It’s… 👓 View full article

