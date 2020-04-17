Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > NASA sets date for first crewed SpaceX launch

NASA sets date for first crewed SpaceX launch

bizjournals Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
SpaceX will return human spaceflight to the region before the end of May.  The Hawthorne, California-based rocket company will launch astronauts to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral on May 27, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced on April 17, confirming previous claims by SpaceX that it would launch in May. It will mark the first time humans have been launched from the U.S. since 2011.  This will be a milestone for U.S. space exploration and the local space industry.  It’s…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: NASA Unveils Date To Launch Astronauts From American Soil For First Time In Years

NASA Unveils Date To Launch Astronauts From American Soil For First Time In Years 00:38

 NASA unveiled a key launch date.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.