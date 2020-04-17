Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Cincinnati law firm offering free wills, estate planning to health care professionals, first responders

Cincinnati law firm offering free wills, estate planning to health care professionals, first responders

bizjournals Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
A Cincinnati law firm is offering free wills and estate planning to workers in industries on the front lines of responding to the coronavirus crisis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: AAA offers free roadside assistance for health care workers and first responders

AAA offers free roadside assistance for health care workers and first responders 00:29

 The American Automobile Club of Florida is offering assistance to people on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Story: https://wfts.tv/3b3ThOS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlexBender7

Alex Bender RT @BusinessCourier: "Our advice doesn't come from LegalZoom. A good attorney will work themselves out of having to do any probate work." h… 2 days ago

BusinessCourier

Cincinnati Business Courier "Our advice doesn't come from LegalZoom. A good attorney will work themselves out of having to do any probate work." https://t.co/hPSIb3BnLl 3 days ago

CincyHealthNews

CincyHealthNews RT @CincyLegalNews: Cincinnati legal firm @Godbeylaw is offering free wills and estate planning for health care workers and first responder… 3 days ago

CincyLegalNews

CincyLegalNews Cincinnati legal firm @Godbeylaw is offering free wills and estate planning for health care workers and first respo… https://t.co/cpl9i46RIW 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.