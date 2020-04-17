FDA approves pill for aggressive breast cancer that’s spread

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

U.S. regulators on Friday approved a new drug for an aggressive type of breast cancer that's spread in the body — including into the brain, where it's especially tough to treat. The Food and Drug Administration said Tukysa, a twice-daily pill developed by Seattle Genetics, is for people with what's known as HER2-positive breast cancer


