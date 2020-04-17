Willie Davis remembered as hero by employees, African American pioneer on corporate boards

Global  

Willie Davis, the former Green Bay Packers and NFL great who died Wednesday, was remembered as a tough yet congenial competitor in Milwaukee’s radio industry who also served on several major Milwaukee-area corporate boards. Davis played for the Packers during the 1960s glory years before entering the business world. He passed away in a Santa Monica, California, hospital at the age of 85. Davis’ company All Pro Broadcasting still co-owns three Milwaukee radio stations via the Milwaukee Radio…
