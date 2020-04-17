Willie Davis remembered as hero by employees, African American pioneer on corporate boards
Friday, 17 April 2020 () Willie Davis, the former Green Bay Packers and NFL great who died Wednesday, was remembered as a tough yet congenial competitor in Milwaukee’s radio industry who also served on several major Milwaukee-area corporate boards. Davis played for the Packers during the 1960s glory years before entering the business world. He passed away in a Santa Monica, California, hospital at the age of 85. Davis’ company All Pro Broadcasting still co-owns three Milwaukee radio stations via the Milwaukee Radio…