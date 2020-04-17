Global  

Marrone Bio gets $1.7 million PPP loan

bizjournals Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Davis-based Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. received $1.7 million in funding under the Paycheck Protection Program, the federal government's main initiative to help small businesses disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company, which makes biologically based pesticides, received the money Monday, three days before the PPP used up all of its $349 billion appropriation. “We were very lucky that our bank was already expert in SBA lending, and our team at the company was also familiar with the programs,…
