Gilead increases enrollment target for remdesivir trial in COVID-19 patients

Reuters India Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Gilead Sciences Inc on Friday increased enrollment target by 3,600 for a trial testing its experimental drug, remdesivir, in severe COVID-19 patients, a day after a media report said the drug was showing promise.
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Gilead Sciences Antiviral Drug Trial Relieving Coronavirus Patients

Gilead Sciences Antiviral Drug Trial Relieving Coronavirus Patients 00:19

 According to STAT News, a hospital in Chicago treating COVID-19 patients with an antiviral treatment created by Gilead Sciences has seen them quickly recover from fevers and respiratory issues. It has even been able to discharge patients from the hospital within just a week.

