TVS Motor Company acquires Britain’s Norton Motorcycles

IndiaTimes Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
TVS Motor Company on Friday announced successful acquisition of Britain’s iconic sporting motorcycle Norton, in an all-cash deal for a consideration of GBP16 million. Founded by James Lansdowne Norton, in Birmingham, in 1898, Norton Motorcycles is among the most popular British motorcycle brands of all time and is one of the most emotive marques today.
