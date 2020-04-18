Global  

Infected pizza boy: Online food delivery orders drop 30%

IndiaTimes Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Following the incident of a 19-year-old pizza delivery boy testing positive for Covid-19 in Delhi, online order volumes across food, grocery, pickup and drop services are down by around 30% in the last 24 hours. While the delivery executive tested positive on April 14, the matter came to light on Thursday.
