Infected pizza boy: Online food delivery orders drop 30% Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Following the incident of a 19-year-old pizza delivery boy testing positive for Covid-19 in Delhi, online order volumes across food, grocery, pickup and drop services are down by around 30% in the last 24 hours. While the delivery executive tested positive on April 14, the matter came to light on Thursday. 👓 View full article

